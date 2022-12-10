Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Lowered to $74.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OXY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.71.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.83.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 4.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,737,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

