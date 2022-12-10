Oddo Bhf Lowers ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) to Underperform

Oddo Bhf cut shares of ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has CHF 7 target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ams-OSRAM from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ams-OSRAM from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.30 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ams-OSRAM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.08.
ams-OSRAM Trading Down 1.8 %
OTCMKTS:AMSSY opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00. ams-OSRAM has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $9.50.
About ams-OSRAM
ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.
