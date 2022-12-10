Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OMEX opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $7.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMEX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

