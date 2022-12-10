OKB (OKB) 1-Day Volume Hits $15.20 Million

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One OKB token can currently be bought for about $21.50 or 0.00125193 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, OKB has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. OKB has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and approximately $15.20 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
OKB Token Profile
OKB launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here.
OKB Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
