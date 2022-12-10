OMG Network Price Tops $1.18 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $166.12 million and $20.01 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00006909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00078729 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00058129 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000375 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025548 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005221 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000142 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

