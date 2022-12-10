OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Price Target Increased to €51.10 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €46.10 ($48.53) to €51.10 ($53.79) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($63.16) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($52.63) to €53.00 ($55.79) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($55.79) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

OMVKY stock opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.78. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

