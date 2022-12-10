Oppenheimer Cuts Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $10.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CXM. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.22.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr Trading Up 0.6 %

CXM stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $897,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $40,135.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 559,015 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,543.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,828 shares of company stock valued at $457,439 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,564,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 180.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after buying an additional 2,964,701 shares during the period. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 166.7% in the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sprinklr by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,970,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,368,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.