Oppenheimer Downgrades TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer cut shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.56.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $121.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $165.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 93.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 49.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 6.3% in the second quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 1,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

