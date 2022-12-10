Oppenheimer Increases Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $310.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.92 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an underperform rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $278.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays cut shares of Amgen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $249.47.

Amgen Stock Down 2.4 %

AMGN opened at $278.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.01. Amgen has a 52 week low of $209.00 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The company has a market cap of $148.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

