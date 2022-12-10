Oppenheimer Lowers Eaton (NYSE:ETN) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eaton from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $158.28 on Tuesday. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $173.68. The company has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

