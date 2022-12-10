Oppenheimer Upgrades General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Outperform

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $104.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.33.

General Electric stock opened at $81.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.38. The company has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.24. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

