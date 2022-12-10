Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. Organovo has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $4.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Organovo stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Organovo at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

