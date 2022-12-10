Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.60.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Overstock.com to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 25.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,105,000 after buying an additional 905,863 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,194,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,123,000 after buying an additional 212,866 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 9.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,435,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,924,000 after buying an additional 286,609 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 74.3% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after buying an additional 1,047,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,250,000 after buying an additional 24,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

OSTK opened at $22.92 on Friday. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.61, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $460.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Overstock.com will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

