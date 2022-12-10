Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $0.18

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.97 million and $154,552.70 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,147.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.40 or 0.00445515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021859 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.87 or 0.00868159 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00111627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.02 or 0.00641574 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00251934 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,030,649 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.