Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Trading Down 0.1%

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.94 and last traded at $30.02. 244,686 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 180,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRVR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $810,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 329,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000.

See Also

