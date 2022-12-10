Packaging Co. of America (PKG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 on January 13th

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

Packaging Co. of America has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Packaging Co. of America has a dividend payout ratio of 52.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to earn $9.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PKG opened at $135.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $930,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 150,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $797,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.89.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

