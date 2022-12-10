Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-$0.69 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.69 billion-$13.69 billion.
Pan Pacific International Stock Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:DQJCY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 125,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,779. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58. Pan Pacific International has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $19.38.
Pan Pacific International Company Profile
