Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) CEO Albert P. Behler Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 40,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,919. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
PGRE stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 291.15 and a beta of 1.15.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,550.78%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 145.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth $73,000. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
