Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) CEO Albert P. Behler Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 40,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,919. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PGRE stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 291.15 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,550.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGRE. Evercore ISI cut Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 145.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth $73,000. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

