PARSIQ (PRQ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.45 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for $0.0858 or 0.00000501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $14.87 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ’s launch date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

