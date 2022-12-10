Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 10th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $946.41 million and $779,776.84 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001216 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000652 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002490 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00013365 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000145 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
