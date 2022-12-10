PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.17.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

In related news, Director Patrick Kinsella sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $141,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,360.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick Kinsella sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $141,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,360.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 40,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $2,209,466.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,136.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,676 shares of company stock worth $5,025,321. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.