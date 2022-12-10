PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $164.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PKI. Barclays raised shares of PerkinElmer from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded PerkinElmer from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.91.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $139.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.73.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,392,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at $2,010,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 200,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

