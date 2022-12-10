Peter Grosskopf Sells 5,000 Shares of Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ) Stock

Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ – Get Rating) Director Peter Grosskopf sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.75, for a total transaction of C$233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,452,972.50.

Peter Grosskopf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 6th, Peter Grosskopf sold 10,000 shares of Capstone Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.55, for a total transaction of C$465,520.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Peter Grosskopf sold 2,300 shares of Capstone Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.45, for a total transaction of C$113,735.00.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Peter Grosskopf sold 10,000 shares of Capstone Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.57, for a total transaction of C$475,690.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Peter Grosskopf sold 5,000 shares of Capstone Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total transaction of C$238,750.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Peter Grosskopf sold 10,000 shares of Capstone Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.02, for a total transaction of C$490,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Peter Grosskopf sold 1,300 shares of Capstone Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.44, for a total transaction of C$64,269.40.

On Friday, November 11th, Peter Grosskopf sold 5,000 shares of Capstone Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.89, for a total transaction of C$254,439.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Peter Grosskopf sold 6,500 shares of Capstone Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.01, for a total transaction of C$325,065.00.

Capstone Power Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.04.

Sprott Power Corp., formerly First Asset PowerGen Fund, is a developer, owner and operator of renewable energy projects. During the year ended December 31, 2011, the Company acquired 45.7 megawatts of operating assets in Ontario and Nova Scotia, and at December 31, 2011 had approximately 138.5 megawatts of operational assets, assets under construction and Near-Term Development Projects.

