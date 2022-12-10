Peter P. Gassner Sells 29,412 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,412 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $5,106,805.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Peter P. Gassner sold 49,674 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $8,201,177.40.

On Monday, December 5th, Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $172.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.11. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $272.00. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

