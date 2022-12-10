Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.60

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and traded as low as $0.49. Petrofac shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 14,717 shares.

POFCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cheuvreux lowered Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.71) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Peel Hunt upgraded Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Petrofac from GBX 175 ($2.13) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

