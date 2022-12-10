Philcoin Self Reported Market Cap Tops $244.61 Million (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Philcoin has a market capitalization of $244.61 million and approximately $125,247.33 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Philcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0401 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Philcoin has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin launched on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io.

Philcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using US dollars.

