Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) CEO Alan S. Knitowski Sells 115,170 Shares of Stock

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) CEO Alan S. Knitowski sold 115,170 shares of Phunware stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $110,563.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,138,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,913.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phunware Stock Performance

PHUN stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Phunware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Phunware from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Phunware to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phunware

About Phunware

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHUN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phunware in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Phunware in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Phunware by 2,113.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 86,971 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Phunware by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,200,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 23,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

