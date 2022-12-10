Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) CEO Alan S. Knitowski Sells 115,170 Shares of Stock

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) CEO Alan S. Knitowski sold 115,170 shares of Phunware stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $110,563.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,138,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,913.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Phunware Stock Performance
PHUN stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Phunware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Phunware from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Phunware to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phunware
About Phunware
Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phunware (PHUN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.