Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.02

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $0.95. Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 228,782 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $70.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PIRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.31% and a negative net margin of 121.78%. The business had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

