Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PILBF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Pilbara Minerals Price Performance

Shares of PILBF stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. Pilbara Minerals has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $3.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51.

About Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals Limited explores for, develops, and operates mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

