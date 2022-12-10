Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 19th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
HNW stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $15.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund (HNW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.