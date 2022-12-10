Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 19th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

HNW stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $15.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the period.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

