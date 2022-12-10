Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th.
Pioneer High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.
Pioneer High Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
PHT stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer High Income Fund (PHT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.