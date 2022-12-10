Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

Pioneer High Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

PHT stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

