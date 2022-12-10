PLATINCOIN Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 10th. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular exchanges. PLATINCOIN has a total market capitalization of $621,974.47 and approximately $6,857.10 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN Profile

PLATINCOIN (CRYPTO:PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 724,380,986 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official website is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 724,354,273.70184 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.11946894 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $35,577.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

