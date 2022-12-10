PlayDapp Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. PlayDapp has a market cap of $110.10 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp’s launch date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

