Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Rating) were up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 111,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 457,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Pluri Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.77.

Institutional Trading of Pluri

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pluri during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluri in the third quarter worth $44,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pluri in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluri in the third quarter worth $28,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pluri

Pluri Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. The company develops placental expanded (PLX) based cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD that is in Phase III clinical trial for the muscle recovery following surgery for hip fracture; and Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of steroid-refractory graft versus host disease in collaboration with Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, as well as completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with COVID-19 and a Phase I clinical trial for incomplete recovery following bone marrow transplantation.

