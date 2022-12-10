Pocket Network Trading 29% Higher This Week (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last week, Pocket Network has traded up 29% against the dollar. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $82.93 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pocket Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0813 or 0.00000473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

