Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (LON:PCGH) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.10 Per Share

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (LON:PCGH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PCGH traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 324.50 ($3.96). The stock had a trading volume of 115,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,746. Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 262 ($3.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 337 ($4.11). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 321.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 316.52. The firm has a market cap of £393.52 million and a P/E ratio of 558.62.

About Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in pharmaceuticals, medical services, medical devices, and biotechnology.

