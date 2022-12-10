Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (LON:PCGH) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.10 Per Share

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (LON:PCGH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of PCGH traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 324.50 ($3.96). The stock had a trading volume of 115,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,746. Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 262 ($3.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 337 ($4.11). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 321.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 316.52. The firm has a market cap of £393.52 million and a P/E ratio of 558.62.
About Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust
