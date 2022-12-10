Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. Polar Power has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $6.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Polar Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polar Power by 29.9% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 94,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 21,633 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polar Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

