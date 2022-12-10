Polygon (MATIC) Hits Market Cap of $7.95 Billion

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Polygon coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00005297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polygon has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Polygon has a total market capitalization of $7.95 billion and $171.65 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002030 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $954.24 or 0.05550699 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.02 or 0.00506204 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000245 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,201.64 or 0.30257318 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon’s genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Polygon
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Polygon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polygon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.