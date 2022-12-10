Polymath Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 10th. One Polymath token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $193.87 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00445477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021859 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002291 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018442 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.20793395 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $1,409,894.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

