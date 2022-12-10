PolyMet Mining (TSE:POM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.87

Shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (TSE:POM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.87 and traded as low as C$3.66. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at C$3.66, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

PolyMet Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$380.52 million and a P/E ratio of -14.26.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Further Reading

