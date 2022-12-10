Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.14% of Pool worth $19,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 42,184.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 462,347 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter valued at $158,878,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the second quarter worth about $106,850,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 58.9% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 445,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,342,000 after purchasing an additional 165,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 1,186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,081,000 after acquiring an additional 139,383 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.50.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $331.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $571.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. Pool’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

