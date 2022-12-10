Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) CEO Matt Ehrlichman Acquires 88,776 Shares

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 88,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $160,684.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,092,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,266,597.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matt Ehrlichman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Porch Group alerts:

On Friday, December 9th, Matt Ehrlichman purchased 189,497 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $341,094.60.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Matt Ehrlichman bought 1,100 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $1,837.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Matt Ehrlichman acquired 46,508 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $75,808.04.

On Friday, November 18th, Matt Ehrlichman acquired 58,132 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $96,499.12.

Porch Group Price Performance

PRCH stock remained flat at $1.77 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,680,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. Porch Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRCH. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Porch Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Porch Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Porch Group by 241.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 50,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 35,757 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter worth about $1,277,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Porch Group by 182.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 111,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 71,844 shares in the last quarter.

Porch Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.