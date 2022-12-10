Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

POR has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.57.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

POR opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.61 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.34%.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 308.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 69.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 120.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

