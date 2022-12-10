PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 17.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $130.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PPG. Bank of America decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Redburn Partners upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.53.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

