PPL (NYSE:PPL) Upgraded at TheStreet

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Research analysts predict that PPL will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 989.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 76.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 56.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

