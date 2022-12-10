Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Stake Trimmed by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PREF. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 336,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 16,892 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 710,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 121,242 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:PREF opened at $17.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.13 and a fifty-two week high of $101.54.

