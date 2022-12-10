Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:USMC) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:USMC – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.41 and last traded at $37.34. 300,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 114,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.02.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.27.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.