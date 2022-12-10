Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,897 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up about 1.8% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $30,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 17.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $116.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.24. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.39.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

