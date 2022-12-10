Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 1.2% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 1.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.8% during the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.39.

PLD stock opened at $116.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.75 and a 200-day moving average of $118.24. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

