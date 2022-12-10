ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) Stake Lessened by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014,872 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 569.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 71,615 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 718.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 47,760 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:EFAD opened at $35.94 on Friday. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.52.

